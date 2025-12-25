Yuletide: Tuggar reaffirms commitment to religious harmony

Tuggar

By Favour Ulebor

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has sent Christmas greetings to Christians in Nigeria and in the diaspora, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to religious freedom, peaceful coexistence and national unity.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications Strategy, Alkasim Abdulkadir, on Thursday, the Minister described Christmas as a season of reflection, compassion and renewal, noting that the values of the season align with Nigeria’s diverse religious and cultural heritage.

Ambassador Tuggar said the government remains committed to strengthening institutions that protect all faith communities, promote social cohesion and ensure harmonious coexistence across the country.

According to him, the safety, dignity and rights of Nigerians of all faiths, both at home and abroad, remain a priority of government policy and diplomatic engagement.

He urged Nigerians to embrace unity, patience and hope during the festive season, stressing that the country’s strength lies in its diversity and shared destiny.

The Minister wished Christians in Nigeria and around the world a peaceful Christmas and a New Year filled with good health and collective progress for the nation.

Vanguard News