Yuletide: Tomato farmers predict increased supply

The Tomatoes Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria has predicted an increased supply of the produce ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Rabiu Zuntu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Zuntu told NAN that the price of the produce would gradually decline due to increased supply ahead of festivities.

“Actually, the price of tomatoes is presently down, and most times it is influenced by the forces of demand and supply. The higher the supply, the lower the price, and vice versa.

“Presently, the volume of supply is increasing, and the price has gone down considerably. Up north last week, a 50kg basket of tomatoes sold between N25,000 and N30,000 compared with N40,000 and N60,000 weeks back.

“Currently, the same quantity of tomatoes sells between N15,000 and N16,000 up north.

“So, with the increased supply of tomatoes currently, there is going to be enough for Christmas and New Year celebrations,” the chairman said.

He disclosed that more farmers were yet to harvest their produce at the moment.

“Actually, we are going to have enough because, looking at the farming situation and the level of maturity or ripeness of the tomato ready for harvesting.

“There are some farm areas that have not yet started harvesting, and with those who have started, the quantity will continue to increase towards the Christmas and the New Year celebrations,” Zuntu said.

NAN reports that a 50kg basket of tomatoes in Lagos sells between N40,000 and N50,000 at the moment.

This was against between N80,000 and N100,000 plus sales in the previous months.

Similarly, a crate is sold between N15,000 and N18,000.

Vanguard News