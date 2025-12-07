Yuletide Season: Police ban sale, use of fireworks in Edo

The police command in Edo State has warned residents against the sale and use of fireworks during the festive season.

In a statement on Sunday in Benin, the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, declared the popular “bangers” and “knockouts” illegal and disruptive to public peace.

According to him, the command observes a troubling increase in the use of fireworks across the state, raising security concerns at a time when law enforcement agencies are on heightened alert.

“The loud and sudden explosions from these items are capable of creating unnecessary panic, causing fear in the minds of the public, and potentially leading to false security alerts or avoidable emergencies,” Yamu said.

The police spokesman stressed that fireworks remained prohibited under existing laws.

He warned that anyone found selling, buying, or using them would be arrested and prosecuted.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the use of fireworks constitutes a nuisance and is prohibited under relevant laws.

“Anyone found selling, purchasing, or using bangers will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

The police, he said, would intensify surveillance to ensure full compliance across communities.

Yamu urged parents and guardians to caution their children, while warning traders not to stock the banned items.

He reassured residents of the command’s preparedness to maintain order throughout the yuletide.

“The command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents throughout the festive season and beyond,” he said.

Yamu, however, encouraged the public to report anyone who sells or uses fireworks.

He added that the police control room remained accessible for emergencies or information via its dedicated hotlines.

He said the command’s enforcement measures were part of broader efforts to sustain peace and prevent security breaches during the holiday period.

Vanguard News