Yuletide: Patronise only recognised motor parks for travel safety – RTEAN

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The Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Kwara branch, Comrade Abdulrahman Onikijipa, has on Thursday urged residents to prioritise their safety during the festive season.

He urged members of the public to ensure that they patronise only recognised motor parks in a bid to stay safe.

Onikijipa spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on the need to be cautious while embarking on travels in the yuletide.

According to him, patronising roadside drivers in order to get cheap transportation could pose dangerous consequences.

He noted that many passengers often prefer roadside vehicles rather than going to the motor parks, simply because they are cheaper alternatives.

He said that such “cheap alternatives”, even though appealing, could have dire consequences.

” It is safer to go to the parks where you will be duly registered before embarking on your journey.

“During the yuletide season, there are different people parading themselves as transporters but who have evil agendas.

“I urge the public to be careful and not just board a roadside vehicle; the festive season is too busy, and there are different kinds of people with different mindsets.

“Prioritise your safety by going to a recognised park for proper documentation,” he urged.

In the same vein, the chairman also urged drivers to refrain from picking up passengers by the road and avoid excessive speed so as to ensure their own safety. (NAN)