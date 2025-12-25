Yuletide: FRSC deploys 152 personnel in Ebonyi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 152 personnel in Ebonyi to ensure safe roads during the yuletide.

The Sector Commander, Daniel Asanya, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abakaliki.

He said the deployment covered 258 special marshals across its six units in the state.

Asanya said that the zero tolerance to road crashes programme would last till Jan. 15, when it is assumed that the traffic flow from the festivities must have reduced.

He said emphasis would be on ensuring free flow of traffic and prompt evacuation of damaged vehicles on the roads, especially articulated vehicles.

“The public is advised to call our free toll number 122 for immediate evacuation of damaged vehicles on the roads.

“We have identified hot spots across the state and have ensured adequate deployment of personnel to such areas.

“The presence of our personnel on the roads has positive effects on drivers as they are aware of our zero tolerance to flouting traffic regulations,” he said.

According to Asanya, the corps will sustain enlightenment to sensitise motorists to obey traffic regulations during the period because only the living celebrate.

“The predominant mode of transportation in the state is the tricycle, and we continue enlightening tricyclists of its limitations. The tricycle is not enclosed as vehicles and stands on three wheels.

“They should apply the passenger watch approach of checking the tricyclist whenever his actions are inimical to their safety,” he said.