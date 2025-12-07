‘You can’t say that in public’, Michael Owen rebukes Salah over outburst

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has criticised Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian forward publicly blasted manager Arne Slot, deepening tensions at Anfield just a week before the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah’s rare outburst followed his third straight Premier League benching, including during the chaotic 3-3 draw with Leeds United in which Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead.

The forward, who played a pivotal role in last season’s Premier League title triumph, accused the club of “throwing him under the bus” amid a deteriorating relationship with Slot.

“I feel like the club is throwing me under the bus,” Salah said. “Suddenly, we don’t have a relationship. I don’t know why. It’s not acceptable.”

The 32-year-old added that he had been informed ahead of time about his continued absence from the starting lineup, hinting that the upcoming home match against Brighton might be his final Anfield appearance before departing for AFCON — a remark that has fuelled speculation about his long-term

future.

Reacting to Salah’s comments, Owen publicly rebuked the Egyptian star, urging him to show restraint during a sensitive moment for the club.

“Oh @mosalah 🫣 I can imagine how you feel. You’ve carried this team for a long time and won everything there is to win,” Owen wrote. “But this is a team game and you simply can’t publicly say what you’ve said. You’re going to AFCON in a week. Surely you bite your lip, enjoy representing your country and see how the land lies when you get back?”

Vanguard News