Xabi Alonso faces sack if Real Madrid lose to Man City in Champions League

Alonso

By Emmanuel Okogba

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is under mounting pressure ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City, with Marca reporting that the coach could lose his job if the team fail to produce a strong result.

The warning comes after a turbulent weekend at the Santiago Bernabéu, where club president Florentino Pérez and senior directors held a late-night crisis meeting in response to Madrid’s 2–0 defeat to Celta Vigo. The loss leaves the club four points behind Barcelona despite holding a five-point lead just over a month ago.

Real Madrid players warm up before the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and RC Celta de Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on December 7, 2025. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

According to Marca, discussions among the board highlighted concerns over the team’s poor recent form, a growing injury list, and what the club perceives as unfavourable refereeing decisions in La Liga.

However, it notes that the biggest point of tension is the relationship between Alonso and parts of the dressing room, with several recent selection decisions reportedly unsettling key players.

“Wednesday’s match against Manchester City is being viewed as a decisive test for Xabi Alonso’s future,” Marca reports, adding that senior figures believe the team “must show a clear reaction on the pitch.”

The Spanish outlet also notes that potential successors have already been discussed internally. Zinedine Zidane is described as the preferred option should a managerial change be made, while Jürgen Klopp has been mentioned as a more complicated alternative due to his current sabbatical.

The club has made no public comment on Alonso’s job status, but the looming Champions League fixture is widely expected to shape the direction of the season — and possibly trigger major decisions regarding the coaching staff and squad this summer.