World Disability Day: Adeleke empowers 250 PWDs

Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the world celebrates disability day on Wednesday, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke will empower 250 persons with disabilities in the State.

This is because he gave directions for the conduct of the enumeration for persons with disabilities across different clusters.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, the Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Agency, OSHIA, Dr Rasaq Akindele, said the gesture includes giving the beneficiaries start up capital for the business.

“As part of the Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration of inclusive government, 250 persons with disabilities would be given special points of sales machine and start up grant. This is to take more PWDs out of the street and ensure that they live with integrity.

“This is the first phase and when the impact is reviewed more PWDs would be brought on board. This would further boost the socio-economic activities of not just the cluster but the state as a whole”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, Bureau of Persons with Disabilities, Ayobami Oyetunde revealed that Governor Adeleke has approved enumeration of persons with disabilities with a view to ensuring proper planning for the sector.

“This would ensure that the government know, not just the number of clusters of PWDs but the actual numbers of persons living with disability in Osun State and allow for proper planning and integration into government activities”, he added.