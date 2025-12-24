Wike assures FCT residents of hitch-free Yuletide

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has assured residents of the territory of a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations, saying security agencies continue to work round the clock to prevent possible breaches.

In a message he personally signed and made available to journalists on Wednesday, the minister also urged residents to be security conscious.

“I further urge all FCT residents to be mindful of their security responsibilities during the festivities as they go about their lawful duties. Please report suspicious activities within your environment to the security agencies. You should be rest assured that the FCT Administration is doing its best to ensure the security of lives and property all through the festive period and beyond.

“Consequently, necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that FCT residents commemorate this occasion in a safe, secure and joyful atmosphere”, he stated.

He urged Christians to see the period as one of sober reflection, ensuring that they share good tidings and goodwill towards fellow residents in the Territory, thereby creating the peace, harmony and prosperity desirable in the nation’s capital.

“I enjoin our Christian residents to use the occasion of Christmas to reflect and to rededicate themselves to the virtues of love, unity and peace which are the recurrent themes of the message of Jesus Christ.

“The occasion also offers us a unique opportunity to pray for our leaders, and indeed, our country Nigeria, that we may enjoy peace and progress in the coming years.

“As we celebrate, it is pertinent to also appreciate the good people of the FCT for their cooperation and support for the Administration all through the year 2025.

“It is an indisputable fact that monumental developments have taken place in the last 12 months in every sector. Schools have been renovated, hospitals staffed and equipped, roads and bridges constructed in every area council, the judiciary supported and security enhanced. Indeed, it has been a year of remarkable achievements and we thank residents for their cooperation.

“As Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, I must appreciate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his massive support towards the development of the Federal Capital Territory. I equally appreciate our various partners, stakeholders, the Management and Staff of the FCT Administration, and, of course, all friends and residents of the Federal Capital Territory”, he stated.