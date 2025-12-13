Why Wike’s 58th birthday has Abuja talking

Nyesom Wike

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Top political figures from across Nigeria gathered shortly after midnight on Saturday to mark the 58th birthday of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in an unusual show of political convergence that has continued to dominate conversations in Abuja.

The early-hours gathering drew influential actors from within and beyond the South-South geopolitical zone, a turnout that quietly reinforced Wike’s enduring relevance and his ability to attract allies across Nigeria’s often rigid party divides.

The event was organised as a birthday celebration in Wike’s honour, during which goodwill messages and tributes were delivered by prominent figures, including Chief Dan Orbih, National Vice-Chairman (South-South), and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, who spoke on behalf of the guests.

The political undertone of the night was further amplified by the presence of senior figures linked to Nigeria’s two dominant parties, notably Chief Orbih and Chief Victor Giadom, National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lending the gathering a rare cross-party character.

The pro-Wike political tendency was strongly on display, with leaders and office holders from Rivers State forming a visible bloc.

Among them were the Acting factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Abdulrahman, and the party’s former National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

They were joined by all 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, as well as the 23 local government council chairmen from the state, underscoring Wike’s sustained influence over the state’s political structure.

Other notable attendees included the Chairman of the pro-Wike Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; Senators Magnus Abe, Olaka Nwogu, Agom Jarigbe and Sandy Onor; and the Coordinator of the Renewed Ambassadors for Rivers State, Desmond Akao.

However, the PDP figures present at the celebration were individuals purportedly expelled by the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and, as such, do not formally represent the PDP’s recognised national leadership, a development that further highlights the depth of the party’s internal crisis.

The atmosphere at the gathering was warm and celebratory, with songs of praise and visible camaraderie as political allies took turns to honour the former Rivers State governor.

“Wike is a gift to Rivers State and beyond that, a gift to Nigeria. He has consistently demonstrated courage and capacity in the discharge of his responsibilities. For this, we in the South-South are immensely proud of him. He remains an exemplar of faithfulness, loyalty and courage, and we will continue to stand with him in his present and future assignments,” Orbih said.

The celebration stretched into the early hours of the day, closing with a show of political solidarity that highlighted Wike’s enduring ability to command loyalty and forge alliances across party and regional lines.