Why we’re now considering satellites for telecom services – Airtel

— Links Starlink to launch first satellite-to-mobile service in Africa

By Prince Osuagwu,Hi-Tech Editor

Airtel Nigeria has explained that recent advances in satellite technology, driven by SpaceX’s Starlink, have made satellite-based telecom services both effective and cost-efficient.

The explanation was given by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, while responding to questions from journalists during the announcement of Airtel Africa’s partnership with Starlink to provide satellite-to-mobile services across the continent.

Balsingh noted that telecom operators had previously relied largely on broadband cable connections for mobile services, citing satellite communication as expensive and less effective. He said those concerns have now been dispelled by Starlink’s simplified and advanced satellite technology.

According to him, the partnership will enable Airtel to deliver satellite-to-mobile services across the 14 African markets where it operates, particularly in areas with limited or no terrestrial network coverage, using SpaceX’s Starlink platform.

The satellite service, he said, is designed to deliver data speeds of up to 20 times faster directly to smartphones. With more than 650 low-Earth orbit satellites, Airtel said it has become the first mobile network operator in Africa to offer Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell services, ensuring seamless connectivity for rural, remote and underserved communities.

Airtel stressed that the partnership reflects its long-standing commitment to bridging Africa’s digital divide and ensuring that geography no longer limits access to communication, opportunities or essential services.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, said the collaboration aligns with the company’s mission to improve customer experience and expand reliable connectivity.

“Airtel Africa remains committed to delivering a great experience to our customers by improving access to reliable and contiguous mobile connectivity solutions,” Taldar said.

He added that Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell technology complements existing terrestrial infrastructure and extends coverage to areas where deploying traditional networks is difficult.

“We are excited about this collaboration, which will set a new standard for service availability across all our 14 markets,” he said.

Also speaking, Starlink’s Vice President of Sales, Stephanie Bednarek, described the initiative as a major breakthrough for connectivity in Africa.

“For the first time, people across Africa will stay connected in remote areas where terrestrial coverage cannot reach,” she said. “Through our agreement with Airtel Africa, we are delivering life-changing connectivity and next-generation high-speed broadband that will unlock faster access to essential services.”

Both companies said they would continue to explore further areas of collaboration beyond the initial rollout to deepen digital inclusion and expand connectivity across the continent.