Why Plateau gov is joining APC – Aide

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang

Caleb Muftwang of Plateau is set to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Istifanus Nwansat, the political adviser to the governor, made this known in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

Nwansat said that the governor’s decision to join the APC was because it’s the option with the least risk in the face of the chaos in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He explained that the impending defection of Muftwang to the APC would also align with President Bola Tinubu’s political and governance trajectory on the plateau.

He noted that the crisis in the PDP had made the platform an unrealistic podium for political actors to contest elections.

According to him, from the assessment and analysis of all the available options, we have concluded that the safest decision for us today, and with the least risk factor, is to move into the APC.

“That is why the governor is moving into the APC. And again, the governor believes that it is good and reasonable enough as a leader for him to move his people to align with Mr President.

“This is because by our own assessment as a state, even though we are members of the PDP, we appreciate and recognise the efforts of Mr President in putting things right.” (NAN)