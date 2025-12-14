Why next Awujale won’t emerge tomorrow – Ruling House

By James Ogunnaike

Fusengbuwa ruling house has postponed the nomination meeting for the next Awujale of Ijebuland, fixed for tomorrow.

Fusengbuwa Nomination Committee for the new Awujale, in a statement, titled: ‘To all Members of Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Ijebu-Ode,’ said: “Due to circumstances beyond the family’s control, the Fusengbuwa Ruling House Awujale Nomination Meeting scheduled for Monday, 15th December 2025, has been postponed. The new date will be announced shortly.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause”.

The ruling house, which is to produce the next Awujale of Ijebuland to succeed the late Oba Sikiru Adetona, who joined his ancestors in July, 2025, at 91-year-old, had announced that meeting for the next monarch would hold tomorrow.

Chairman of the ruling house, Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi, confirmed the postponement of the meeting, saying the decision would allow for adequate preparation.

Meanwhile, the Baamofin of Ijebuland, AbdulWasiu Oduwole, has called for neutrality in the selection process, cautioning the kingmakers to avoid any form of corruption as the process begins.

Oduwole, who made the call, while addressing newsmen in Ijebu-Ode, emphasised the importance of strict adherence to the established laws guiding the ascension to the Awujale throne.

He reaffirmed that the Chiefs Law of 1957 governs the process, providing for rotation among the four ruling houses, while recognising both male and female lines, including children born before or during their father’s reign.

He noted that the arrival of the staff of office to the family signals the official commencement of the succession process, explaining that the authority had been handed over to the ruling house, which must then work with the kingmakers to present a candidate for the throne.

He said: “The law is flexible, if a candidate cannot be found from the male line, the female line may be considered. The door is not closed to women; a male child from the female line is also qualified. The determining factor is legitimacy within the ruling house, not gender.

“The rotational structure for the Awujale stool has been in place since 1957. There is a declaration that clearly outlines the rotation among the ruling houses and the procedures for selecting a new Awujale.

“Everything must be done strictly in line with the law, the declaration, and the established customs relating to the ascension of an Awujale. Everyone must comply. I believe the family and the kingmakers will abide by these provisions.

“The government has no direct role at this stage; it is solely the responsibility of the family and kingmakers to produce a candidate, who will then be presented for government approval.”

On the documents recently distributed to the kingmakers and family heads, Oduwole explained that he acted on the instructions of the late Prince Adebisi Obanlefa, former Olori Ebi of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, he said: “In 1995, the late Baba Obanlefa entrusted some papers to me with clear instructions that if he passed on before the turn of the Fusengbuwa family to produce the Awujale, I should hand them over to the family.

“I have now fulfilled that promise. I released the documents in my custody to the current heads of the family to guide them in the selection of a new candidate. One important point is that there are three sections recognized under the law for succession; the Abidagba male, the Abidagba female, and the Abidoye.”