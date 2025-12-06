Why Netizens think Matawalle should also resign as old video trends again 

Matawalle

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The cumulative effect of sad incidents, particularly those concerning insecurity in Nigeria, is indeed mentally draining. Our general sanity is on the line here because the conspiracies surrounding insecurity in this country can blow up one’s head.

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There is a trending video which resurfaced online following the resignation of the Defense Minister, Mohammed Badru. The video from 2021 captures former governor of Zamfara State and current Minister of State for Defense, Bello Matawalle when he was governor, defending some bandits who were terrorizing his state. The comment was said to have been made at the State House, Abuja after meeting the then president Muhammadu Buhari.

Now, many Nigerians are calling for his resignation over the old video on the grounds that no bandit sympathizer is fit for any position in government, let alone in the defense ministry.

A YouTube Channel titled the old video showing Matawale holding brief for bandits as “One of the biggest mistakes of president Tinubu.”

On Facebook, Akinyemi Lofindipe wrote, “Old video or not, how does someone who holds such views become a minister of defense in the first place.”

The old video shows Matawale saying, “Not all of them are criminals. If you investigate what is happening, and what made them take the laws into their hands, some of them, sometimes were cheated by so-called vigilante groups.

“They normally go to their settlements and destroy property and take their animals. They did not have anyone to speak with, so sometimes, they went for revenge. When the vigilante group attacks them, they go for reprisals. That is exactly what happened. Not all of them are criminals, some are good citizens, but due to some circumstances, they subscribe to such criminality.”

Perhaps, we need to go back to the classroom to properly understand the meaning of “not a criminal but subscribe to such criminality.”

Francis Afolayan does not find that statement funny. “Hmnn! You agree that someone is a terrorist and you are still saying he is a good man. What kind of leadership Nigeria is pushing forward to handle our affairs?” he wrote on Facebook.

Jacob Kenny Idowu added, “This man is a sympathizer of bandits and terrorists. We cannot win this war with this type of person as a defense minister. There is no justification for committing crimes irrespective of what led you to it…” That’s it!

The worst now is that the video has led to many accusing the minister of allegedly being in contact with bandit leaders to ensure APC is voted for in 2027. They are alleging that bandits are being allowed to thrive so that they will be used in the 2027 election.

On X, @ehiralp7 reacted, “Nigeria is so amazingly amazing. What a people we are. Just imagine this kind of talk on national TV. That’s why insecurity is still persistent.”

Also, @paugodwin967 responded on X, “Can you imagine what the hell this man is saying. So, the whole community and the kidnapping of innocent people are part of it.”

@chudilingo4438 also wrote on X, “They have more information than the men in the front. Look at the lineup of the individuals managing your security. All of them have been implicated as Boko Haram sympathizers. Is there anyone in this country not aware of this fact?”

Vanguard News