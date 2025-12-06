Why I stepped away from the spotlight – Nazo Ekezie

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress turned producer Nazo Ekezie, known for films such as “Blinded (2021),” “Stuck with Us (2023)” and “Flawed (2019)”, recently opened up about stepping back from acting when the applause was at its loudest. In a chat with our reporter, the actress explained that she has gone “underground” to give attention to other projects, especially her work as a producer.

“I have a couple of other projects that I am involved in. You know, I have become a producer. It depends on what is calling my attention at the moment,” she said.

She admitted that acting hasn’t been “calling for her attention for a while now,” but stressed that she hasn’t abandoned the craft entirely. “I haven’t gone anywhere. I’m still here,” she added, with a muted smile. Ekezie expressed gratitude to her Creator for keeping her and her loved ones safe amid the country’s insecurity and hardship. Looking ahead, she said her aspiration for next year is to live up to her full potential and achieve more milestones.

The actress, who began her career in 2009, produced her first film “Flawed” in 2018, starring Mofe Duncan and Ebele Okaro. Her recent decision, she says, reflects the courage to prioritize growth and new opportunities within the industry.