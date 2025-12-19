We’ve rebuilt Ogoni water projects that collapsed – HYPREP

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, said it has rebuilt the two water facilities that collapsed in Ogoni communities in Rivers State, out of the 16 water projects it has built.

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HYPREP said while the water facility that collapsed at Ebubu in Eleme Local Government Area has been rebuilt and put in use, that the one in Gwara Community, Khana LGA is still under reconstruction.

It would be recalled that while on November 4, the water project in Gwara Community had collapsed leading to criticisms, the facility in Ebubu Community, Eleme LGA, in November, collapsed weeks later.

But HYPREP said it has already started rebuilding the water facilities, even as investigations into incidence that led to the disturbing incidences continue, adding that the collapse is one of it challenges.

The Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, disclosed this yesterday at the Project Review Meeting, PRM, a Presentation of Scorecard to Ogoni Key Stakeholders, in Port Harcourt, in Port Harcourt.

Zabbey said: “One of the challenges we have collectively recorded is the recent incidents at the water facilities in Gwara and Ebubu communities, which we see as an important lesson for both the Project Coordination Office and the Ogoni stakeholders.

“While we await the Technical Committee’s comprehensive report next week, the Technical Committee appointed to investigate both incidents, the Project Coordination Office has restored water supply in Ebubu, and concerted efforts are being made to restore water to the people of Gwara to ensure they continue to enjoy access to potable water.

“We are also addressing community land disputes, threats of re-pollution, vandalism, operational constraints, and other emerging issues with diligence and a deep sense of responsibility to ensure that the cleanup is successful.”

He quoted the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, as saying that the Renewed Hope National Agenda is alive and active in Ogoni, and that the agenda has made the Ogoni clean-up a national priority, effectively placing Ogoni restoration and development at the centre of national discourse.

Zabbey said the agenda seeks the holistic and sustainable development of the land and the people, ensuring that environmental restoration goes hand in glove with improved livelihoods, social wellbeing, and a renewed sense of hope for the Ogoni people.

He said the project has recorded significant progress across several aspects of the project, adding that none of the achievements can be sustained without community support.

“Key achievements include significant progress in remediation activities at impacted sites: phase 1 shoreline remediation has reached 72.7% completion, mangrove restoration is at 99%, and soil and groundwater remediation of the medium-risk complex sites has reached 39.01%.

“Our efforts to provide potable water to affected communities have resulted in the completion of 16 water facilities with accompanying booster stations, supplying 42 communities across Ogoni, while construction of 29 additional facilities is underway.”

He, however, called on the key stakeholders to put differences aside and work together to ensure that the project succeeds.