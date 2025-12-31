We’re saddened by AJ’s road crash — Family

…Tyre burst caused car accident — Police

By James Ogunnaike & John Alechenu

SAGAMU— FOLLOWING the road accident involving heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, and three others, which claimed the lives of two of his associates, his family, yesterday, expressed deep shock and sadness over the incident.

Joshua was involved in the fatal crash, on Monday, along the Makun axis, before Danco Filling Station, near the Sagamu Interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The accident, which occurred around midday, involved a Toyota Lexus SUV conveying Joshua and three other passengers.

Two of the occupants died and were identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu, 36, a Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina, 36, a British citizen.

Speaking with newsmen at the Joshua family residence in the Ijokun area of Sagamu, Ogun State, one of his uncles, Mr Adedamola Joshua, said the incident had plunged the family into deep sorrow.

According to him, he was informed of the accident by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Soyanwo.

“When the accident happened, DIG Soyanwo called me and informed me. He asked who he could contact in the family, and I gave him the phone numbers of our family lawyer, Jumoke Coker, and Oye Joshua,” he said.

Adedamola added that the accident occurred less than six hours after Joshua and his friends arrived in Nigeria and that they were on their way to Sagamu to spend the festive period with family members.

“The incident shook our family deeply. Though our son, Anthony, is alive, two of his friends, who came to celebrate with us, lost their lives. This is a serious tragedy, not only for our family, but for Ogun State, Nigeria, and the world at large,” he said.

Although extended family members have not been allowed to see the boxer, who is receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility in Lagos, they said they are in contact with his parents, who are also in Nigeria, and have been assured that Joshua is responding well to treatment.

Mr Adedamola, who expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of their son and the driver, said: “We are deeply saddened that two people very close to Anthony did not survive. Our hearts are with their families.”

He urged authorities to allow limited family access to see Joshua, noting that the family remains eager but respectful of security and medical protocols.

Also speaking, an elder brother to Joshua’s father, Mr David Joshua, confirmed that Anthony and his friends were travelling from Lagos to Sagamu when the accident occurred.

He said: “We have not been allowed to see him, but from information given by authorities, he is responding to treatment.”

No plan to fly him out — Source

Following insinuations that the boxer may be flown out of the country for further treatment, Vanguard gathered that such a plan was not in the offing.

A source, who confided in Vanguard, said the Lagos and Ogun state governments, as well as the British government, have ruled out the possibility of Joshua being flown out.

When Vanguard probed to know whether there are plans to fly Johsua out, the source said: “There is no plan to fly him out. We are satisfied with the treatment given to him here in Nigeria, and there is improvement.”

Tyre burst caused car accident — Police

The Police Command in Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed that a tyre burst caused the road accident involving Anthony Joshua.

Recall that the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, had said its preliminary findings show that excessive speed and wrongful overtaking were the cause of the motor accident.

FRSC said Joshua’s SUV was “travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor” and “lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre” leading to the accident.

“The primary causes of the crash, being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways,” the agency had said.

However, providing an update on the incident, the PPPRO for Ogun Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the accident was caused by a tyre burst.

Babaseyi spoke on Tuesday in an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA.

British envoy, govs visit Joshua in hospital

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as the Deputy Head of Mission of the British High Commission, Simon Field, visited Joshua in the hospital on Monday.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Ogun State Governor, Mr Kayode Akinmade, in a statement, said that the two governors and Field met with Joshua in the hospital and also discussed with him.

Akinmade said: “The accident, which occurred around midday on Monday, involved a Toyota Lexus jeep conveying Joshua and three other passengers. Two passengers lost their lives in the incident. They were identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu (36), a Nigerian/British citizen, and Gami Sina (36), a British citizen.

“Upon receiving information about the accident, Governor Dapo Abiodun visited the hospital where Joshua was receiving treatment.

“He was later joined by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. Both governors remained at the hospital for several hours to oversee the situation and ensure that appropriate medical care was provided.

“The British High Commission was formally notified of the accident. Officials of the Mission are monitoring developments and remain in contact with the hospital and the Ogun State government.

“The Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Simon Field, visited the hospital and met with Anthony Joshua and the two governors. The families of the deceased have also been contacted through the High Commission.

“Joshua remains in a stable condition and is receiving appropriate medical attention.

“We are comfortable with the doctors and the quality of care at the hospital, and we appreciate the medical team for their professionalism.

“Authorities have ordered a full and diligent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Details of the investigation will be made public upon its conclusion.

“The Ogun State government said it would continue to provide updates on Joshua’s condition and other developments related to the incident as necessary.”

Senator Adeola sympathises with Joshua

Reacting to the accident, the lawmaker representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, yesterday, expressed great sadness and sympathy for the boxing champion.

Senator Adeola, in a statement, his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Odunaro, regretted the unfortunate tragedy at this season of Yuletide, stressing that the accident has cast an ugly shadow on an otherwise joyous holiday season for all Nigerians and boxing fans worldwide.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations said: “It was indeed a sad event involving a boxing legend from Ogun State that occurred in Makun. The loss of precious lives on holidays is heartbreaking.”

Senator Natasha sympathises, calls for highway safety reforms

Similarly, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, described the incident as “heart-wrenching and unacceptable.”

She also lamented the persistent loss of lives on Nigerian highways due to poor safety enforcement and inadequate emergency response systems.

She said: “My heart goes out to Anthony Joshua at this very painful time. Losing two close friends in such a tragic manner is devastating.

“Nigerian highways have become corridors of sorrow. This tragedy once again reminds us that road safety in Nigeria is not optional; it is a matter of life and death.

“Rules without enforcement are meaningless. The Federal Road Safety Corps must be empowered and compelled to fully enforce road safety regulations across all highways in Nigeria, without fear or favour.”