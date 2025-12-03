‘We’re coming to save you’ – Teni reacts to 2Face’s distress call

Musician Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has reacted to 2Face Idibia’s call for help on social media.

In a short message posted on his Instagram Story on Wednesday — now deleted — 2Face wrote, “Help me.”

It was the first time he had made a public comment since the controversy involving him and his wife, Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, began trending online.

Reacting to the deleted post, Teni posted a video on Instagram, calling on co-singers Timaya and Kcee to intervene.

“2face my legend, we’re coming to save you,” she captioned the video.

Trouble reportedly started in the United Kingdom, where 2Face and Natasha had a heated exchange that allegedly attracted police intervention and led to the singer’s brief arrest.

The issue resurfaced during an Instagram Live session with broadcaster Daddy Freeze, where the pair openly argued on camera.

The incidents have fuelled speculation about a growing crisis in the marriage, with fans expressing concern over the singer’s well-being.