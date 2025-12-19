We ’ll drive digitisation, enforce contracts, restore investor confidence — Tinubu’s new NUPRC, NMDPRA CEOs

President Tinubu

…Nigeria losing huge value to manual processes — Eyesan

…I will restore discipline to gas and petroleum supply systems — Mohammed

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate on Wednesday screened nominees for the positions of Chief Executive Officers of Nigeria’s key oil and gas regulatory agencies, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The screening followed a letter from President Bola Tinubu, read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, seeking the confirmation of Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Amanorisewo Eyesan as Chief Executive of NUPRC and Engineer Saidu Mohammed as Chief Executive of NMDPRA.

Eyesan was nominated to head the upstream regulator, while Mohammed was nominated for the midstream and downstream authority, following recent changes in the leadership of both agencies.

Barely 24 hours after the changes, President Tinubu forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate for legislative approval.

During the screening, conducted by the Senate Committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Gas, the nominees pledged to implement far-reaching reforms anchored on digitisation, strict enforcement of contracts, restoration of investor confidence and accelerated gas development under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The screening was jointly handled by the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), chaired by Senator Kawu Sumaila Abdulrahman (APC, Kano South); Petroleum Resources (Upstream), chaired by Senator Eteng Jonah Williams (APC, Cross River Central); and the Committee on Gas, chaired by Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (PDP, Cross River North).

Speaking during the interactive session, Eyesan said Nigeria was losing enormous value due to manual processes and poor integration of systems in an industry that is rapidly becoming digital globally.

“We are still largely manual, while the world is moving at jet speed. Without digitisation and real-time data, you cannot truly understand what you are regulating, and you will continue to lose money,” she said.

According to her, effective regulation depends on accurate data, asset integrity monitoring and transparent systems. She stressed the need for close collaboration among regulators, operators and policymakers to address operational bottlenecks.

“We must collaborate with stakeholders, identify our pain points and address them collectively. That is how we move the needle forward,” Eyesan added.

She assured the Senate that she would fully deploy the PIA to reposition the upstream sector, attract new investments and ensure Nigeria remains competitive in the evolving global energy landscape. She described the PIA as a valuable framework capable of unlocking vast oil and gas opportunities if properly implemented.

Eyesan highlighted her experience in resolving disputes with international partners, stabilising the sector during periods of uncertainty and facilitating multi-billion-dollar deep offshore investments.

A graduate of Economics from the University of Benin, Eyesan spent nearly 33 years at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and its subsidiaries, retiring as Executive Vice President, Upstream. She also noted that she signed Nigeria’s first non-associated gas development contract and contributed to an increase in crude oil production during her tenure.

“Having worked as an operator and participated in resource development, I believe I have the competence to regulate the industry and ensure we maximise the enormous opportunities before us,” she said.

On his part, Mohammed pledged to restore discipline in Nigeria’s gas and petroleum supply systems through strict enforcement of contracts and quality standards.

“Gas is not a favour; it is a commodity. It must be sold on the basis of enforceable contracts from the producer to the transporter and the end-user,” he said.

He noted that weak contractual frameworks had contributed to persistent gas supply challenges, particularly in the power sector, stressing that enforcing the Gas Network Code would help restore order and investor confidence.

Mohammed also emphasised the need to protect local refining and processing capacity, warning that neglect could have long-term consequences for the sector. While supporting exports, he stressed that domestic energy needs must be prioritised to ensure national energy security.

He pledged to revive pipeline transportation of petroleum products, attract investments into gas processing infrastructure and strengthen quality assurance through in-house laboratory facilities.

“You cannot enforce quality if you do not have the capacity to test and certify products yourself,” he said.

Born in Gombe State in 1957, Mohammed is a chemical engineering graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with decades of experience across the oil and gas value chain. He has served as Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, as well as Group Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power at NNPC. He also played key roles in projects such as the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline Expansion and the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Senator Kawu Sumaila, said the screening was taking place at a critical moment for Nigeria, noting that boosting energy production and efficiency was central to economic recovery.

He disclosed that further engagements with the nominees would continue into January to deepen collaboration between the legislature and the regulatory agencies.

The committees are expected to submit their reports to the Senate for consideration at plenary, after which the nominees may be confirmed.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu is expected to present the 2026 budget proposal to a joint sitting of the National Assembly, while the 2025 budget proposal of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), recently forwarded to the Senate, is also awaiting legislative consideration.