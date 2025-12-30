Video: Fire guts Arena market in Lagos

Traders at the popular Army Arena Market in Oshodi, Lagos, were thrown into panic on Tuesday evening after sections of the market were engulfed by fire.

The incident was confirmed by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) via its official X (formerly Twitter) account, which stated: “There’s a fire outbreak inside Arena Shopping Mall along Agege Motor Road, Oshodi. Men of @LagosRescue are on ground to extinguish the inferno.”