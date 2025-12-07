Uzodimma: Nigeria will win the war against terrorism

Governor Hope Uzodimma

—-Says Renewed Hope Ambassadors to activate 1,000 enterprises per ward nationwide

Imo State Governor and National Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Senator Hope Uzodimma, is upbeat that Nigeria will win the war against terrorists.

This is even as he assured that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will ensure delivery of 1,000 active businesses in each of the 8,809 electoral wards across the country.

He spoke during the South West Zone APC Stakeholders meeting as well as the 2-day meeting of the Progressive Governors Forum in Lagos.

According to him, the economic reforms introduced by President Tinubu are designed to stimulate growth, expand productivity, and multiply opportunities across all sectors.

On the recent waves of kidnappings and terrorist attacks, he declared that Nigeria will overcome.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s security architecture is already yielding results through enhanced intelligence gathering, improved inter-agency collaboration, and sustained military operations targeted at criminal hideouts.

Uzodimma added that despite current challenges, Nigerians should remain confident in the government’s capacity to restore stability, noting that the determination of the Armed Forces and the support of communities nationwide have put insurgents and terror networks on the defensive.

He emphasised that the Renewed Hope Agenda is not just a policy direction but a comprehensive national revamp aimed at empowering citizens, rebuilding critical institutions, and strengthening the economy from the grassroots upward.

He said: “God made Tinubu possible. Of late we have seen the level of insecurity and banditry increase. Who are the people funding these criminalities? Progressive Governors are united. Nigeria must win”.

Uzodimma said the policies may appear tough at the onset, but they are already laying the foundation for a more resilient, self-sustaining national economy.

He explained that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors initiative is strategically aligned with these reforms, targeting grassroots empowerment by supporting at least 1,000 functional businesses in every ward. This, he noted, would not only accelerate job creation but also deepen financial inclusion and strengthen local enterprise development nationwide.

The Coordinator urged party leaders and stakeholders to remain steadfast, adding that the positive outcomes of current reforms are already becoming evident to all Nigerians.

He thanked Nigerians for their sacrifices. “We thank you for your resilience in admitting the difficulties from the reforms. A more united and prosperous Nigeria is what we need,” he said.

On his recent assignment to coordinate the National Ambassadors Movement of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Governor said the mandate represents both a call to service and a strategic responsibility to mobilise citizens at the grassroots for national development.

He noted that the organisation was created to strengthen civic engagement, deepen political awareness, and ensure that Nigerians at the community level understand, benefit from, and contribute to the government’s reforms.

Uzodimma stated that the body would work closely with communities, youth groups, women, artisans, business owners, and traditional institutions to identify needs, support promising ventures, and channel government interventions more efficiently.

He added that the Ambassadors would also serve as a feedback mechanism, conveying citizens’ concerns, expectations, and suggestions directly to policymakers. This, he said, would help the government adjust and refine programmes to better serve Nigerians.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on the assignment, assuring that the National Renewed Hope Ambassadors would champion unity, progress, and accountability across the country. He emphasised that the initiative is not just political mobilisation, but a long-term national development effort aimed at empowering people and strengthening economic stability from the bottom up.

He announced that the creation of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors at the four levels of Zonal, state, local government and wards will ensure that “We have 1,000 active businesses in every Ward in Nigeria thus linking President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, RHEDP with the Renewed Hope Ambassadors mandate”.