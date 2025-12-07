Utomi suggests use of drones to monitor Nigeria’s highways

Utomi

A Political Economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, has called for the use of drones to monitor Nigeria’s highways as part of efforts to tackle insecurity.

Utomi, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said that governors must close ranks on it.

The professor expressed dismay at what he called the poor attitude toward security, saying that protecting highways was a fairly simple matter if they were really valuable to the nation.

“How many highways do we have? We do not have many highways.

“There should be aerial surveillance, drones over those roads because looking at the edges of the roads, whoever is inside the bush, they will see them long before anybody even tries to come out to the road to try and attack anybody, “ he said.

Utomi also pointed out that checkpoints were unnecessary and said that police forces were designed to be mobile.

He said: “We should literally have rolling roadblocks: two, three police vehicles on this side and this side, a couple of meters apart, just moving.

“So, by the time they reach, say, if you are between Benin and Ore, about four different sets of three police cars, well-armed, will be moving at distances between each other.

“So, there is a sweep, ongoing sweep,” he said.

Vanguard News