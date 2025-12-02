US-Nigeria joint security group

File: US President Donald Trump

When recently US President, Donald Trump, designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern over Christian genocides and the ill-checked spread of jihadist terrorism, he threatened to take military action. The Federal Government showed its willingness to work with America to address the issue by sending a delegation to Washington.

The upshot of the diplomatic exchanges was the establishment of the USA-Nigeria Joint Working Group, UNJWG. Nigeria has already named its National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, as the head of its delegation. Ribadu is also the Coordinator of the largely ineffective multi-agency efforts to contain insecurity in Nigeria under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The UNJWG will, among other things, engage in real-time intelligence sharing and cooperation to foster counter-terrorism efforts. The United States is expected to increase and speed up Nigeria’s access to crucial weaponry. They will work together towards combating violent and extremist groups, such as ISWAP, Boko Haram, bandits, land-grabbing Fulani herdsmen militants and others.

The United States is also expected to extend humanitarian support to affected populations, particularly in the Middle Belt area, and ensure the restoration of displaced indigenes back to their communities currently being occupied by Fulani terrorists. With its superior satellite-enabled technology, the USA can improve Nigeria’s ability to monitor the movements of the terrorists and assist in preventing or responding to threats.

We thank President Trump for showing concern for the safety and protection of vulnerable and law abiding Nigerians, especially Christians in Northern Nigeria who have, for centuries, lived as second class citizens in their own country due to the excesses of Islamic extremists.

The spate of terrorist attacks has not been adequately confronted by the Federal Government since they erupted in 2009. Indeed, there are growing suspicions that many highly-placed individuals in all branches of government, military, security, business, traditional and religious circles are promoting, funding, protecting and apologising for the jihadist foot soldiers in bushes.

From every indication, they are focused on the common goal of destroying the current constitutional order of Nigeria and turning it into an Islamic caliphate. This is why we welcome the United State’s involvement in preventing this. We are also happy that the notion of “invasion” of our sovereign nation has now given way to joint action. Nigeria has always helped other countries in need, militarily and otherwise.

We, however, caution that fifth columnists on the Nigerian side of the joint effort could try to distract, delay or otherwise neutralise its effectiveness if given the chance. Razor-sharp focus must be maintained on its primary objectives, while time lines must be strictly adhered to in ensuring the expeditious defeat of insecurity in Nigeria. We call for third party watchdogs to help the UNJWG in its assignment.

Nigeria must be safe again.