US lawmaker, Moore visits Benue, flays violence driving thousands Into IDP camps

UNITED States congressman, Riley Moore, has decried the violence driving people out of their homes into internally displaced persons, IDP, camps.

Moore, who stated this during his visit to IDP camps in Benue State, said he “met with dozens of Christians who were driven from their homes and subjected to horrific violence and now live in IDP camps.

In a post on his X handle yesterday, the lawmaker said the IDPs told him “harrowing stories that will remain with me for the rest of my life.

“One woman was forced to watch as they killed her husband and five children. She and her unborn child barely escaped.

“Another woman’s family was murdered in front of her, and her baby was ripped from her womb. One man’s family was hacked to death in his presence, and his arm was permanently mangled. There are more than 600,000 Christians in IDP camps in Benue State alone.

“These Christians should be able to live in their ancestral homeland without fear of genocidal Fulani.”

His visit came in the wake of the US designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, CPC, due to what President Donald Trump called the mass slaughter of Christians but the Nigerian authorities have denied the claim.

The US Congress had held hearings over the matter, while Nigerian authorities have met with their US counterparts, following Trump’s decision to take military action on Nigeria if the federal government failed to stop the killings by Islamist terrorists.

Moore and other members of the US delegation also met with the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, during their trip to Nigeria.