US imposes partial travel restrictions on Nigerians over security concerns

Trump

By Efe Onodjae

The United States government has placed Nigeria on a list of countries facing partial travel restrictions, following a new presidential proclamation signed by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, aimed at tightening border controls and protecting American national security.

According to a fact sheet released by the White House and shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, the new measure further restricts and limits the entry of foreign nationals from several countries assessed to have deficiencies in identity management, information-sharing and security screening processes.

Nigeria was listed among the countries subjected to partial restrictions, as opposed to a full travel ban imposed on others.

The White House explained that the decision was based on a periodic review of countries’ compliance with U.S. security and vetting requirements, including the ability to verify travelers’ identities, share criminal and security-related information, and manage passport and civil documentation systems.

Under the proclamation, Nigerians will still be eligible for certain categories of U.S. visas, but additional scrutiny and limitations will apply, particularly to some non-immigrant and immigrant visa classes. However, exemptions remain for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, diplomats, and cases where entry is deemed to serve U.S. national interests.

“The United States must ensure that individuals seeking entry do not pose a threat to national security or public safety,” the White House stated, noting that the restrictions are not permanent and could be reviewed if affected countries address identified gaps.

While countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria were placed under full entry restrictions, Nigeria’s inclusion under partial limitations signals heightened concerns rather than a total shutdown of travel.

The development has raised concerns among Nigerian travelers, students, and business communities, particularly those with pending visa applications. Analysts say the move could also prompt renewed diplomatic engagement between Abuja and Washington, as Nigeria seeks to address the issues raised by U.S. authorities.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had not issued an official response.

The new restrictions are expected to take effect in the coming months, with the U.S. government advising affected travelers to consult American embassies and consulates for updated guidance.