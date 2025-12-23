US denies visas to EU ex-commissioner, four others over tech rules

The US State Department said Tuesday it would deny visas to a former EU commissioner and four others for seeking to “coerce” American social media platforms into censoring viewpoints they oppose.
“These radical activists and weaponized NGOs have advanced censorship crackdowns by foreign states — in each case targeting American speakers and American companies,” the State Department said in a statement announcing the sanctions.
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