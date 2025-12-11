Uproar in Reps over motion to probe CBN’s alleged non-remittance OF N16.3tn

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja-A rowdy session broke out on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday as lawmakers debated a motion alleging the non-remittance of more than N5.2 trillion in operating surpluses and N11 trillion in revenue discrepancies linked to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, between 2016 and 2022.

The motion, moved by the Chairman of the Public Account Committee, Bamidele Salam, relied on findings from the Public Accounts Committee, PAC, which is currently investigating government revenues collected through the Remita platform as captured in the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report.

According to PAC’s review, the CBN has an undisputed liability of N5.2 trillion in unremitted operating surpluses due to the federal government for the years 20162022.

Further discrepancies uncovered include: N954,302,576.67 in charges collected by the CBN on Remita transactions but allegedly not refunded; A PAC-computed variation of N11,098,385,528.19 between the CBN’s reported collections and the committee’s own calculation from the same dataset; N3.28 billion total amount due for refund when interest at the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, of 27.25% is applied; A total variance of N19.8 billion in figures submitted by the apex bank.

Trouble began when a member from Kano, Rep Ghali Mustapha Tijanni, moved for an amendment for an ad hoc committee to handle the investigation.

However, the amendment did not go down well with members who said the investigation should be handled by the Public Account Committee of the House.

The development let to argument and rowdy session and lawmakers got into a shouting match, while the speaker tried to restore order.

Ahmed Jaha (Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza) moved an amendment to Salam’s motion, urging the House to summon the CBN governor and all relevant agencies to appear before the Public Accounts Committee.

The amendment immediately sparked vocal objections from some lawmakers who attempted to shout it down, leading to a near-chaotic atmosphere.

The speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, who presided, struggled to maintain order, in a strongly worded reprimand to the lawmakers for their conduct.

He warned members against “embarrassing the institution, saying “you are shouting as if putting the question will take away a right that belongs to you.

“This is not the behaviour of an honourable member. We are before the world seeing us.

He cautioned specific lawmakers, including Mark Essiet and Kabir Maipalas, threatening disciplinary action if the disorder continued.

“If you don’t stop this behaviour we will take you to ethics. I do not want to set an example in this House, but you are forcing me to.

The speaker stressed that there was nothing controversial about calling for a vote and urged members to abide by parliamentary procedure.

After restoring order, Abbas restated Jaha’s proposed amendment, which was seconded by Akin Alabi (Oyo).

When the question was eventually put to vote, shouts of “aye and “nay again rang across the chamber, forcing the speaker to repeat the question twice and the “aye” had it.

With the motion and its amendment adopted, the House summoned the CBN governor and officials responsible for Remita revenue administration to appear before the public accounts committee.

The committee is to investigate alleged non-remittance of federal revenue and discrepancies from 2015 to 2022; and ensure compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the CBN Act, and other financial regulations.