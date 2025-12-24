Updated: Chimamanda Adichie refutes appointment as UNN visiting professor

Chimamanda Adichie

Renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie has denied being appointed a visiting professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Reports earlier claimed that the vice-chancellor (VC) of UNN, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, appointed Adichie, Prof. Kevin Urama, an executive at the African Development Bank (AfDB), and Prof. James Robinson, a professor of the University of Chicago, as visiting professors.

According to the reports, the varsity announced the appointments in a statement dated December 18, 2025, and issued on Wednesday by the acting public relations officer (PRO) of UNN, Inya Egwu.

The statement claimed the appointments were part of the drive by Ortuanya’s administration to put the university on the global academic stage.

However, Adichie’s communications team said in a statement on Wednesday evening signed by Omawumi Ogbe that no such offer was made to the Dream Count writer.

“It has come to our attention that several news outlets are reporting that Ms. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been appointed as a ‘Visiting Professor’ at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN),” Ogbe said.

“We wish to state categorically that this information is entirely false.

“Ms. Adichie has not received any such appointment, nor has she been in communication with the University regarding a professorship. The reports claiming that official letters were signed and dated December 18, 2025, are inaccurate.

“While UNN holds a very special place in Ms. Adichie’s heart as the institution where she grew up and where her parents served as Professor and Registrar, respectively, it is disappointing that such a significant claim would be circulated without any verification.

“We urge the public and the media to disregard these false reports. We also request that the outlets currently carrying this news take it down immediately to avoid the further spread of misinformation.”