UNN VC under pressure to resign over Uche Nnaji’s certificate

UNN

By Dennis Agbo

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Simon Ortuanya has come under fresh pressure to step down from the office over his alleged tempering with the documents of the former Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

Recall that Nnaji had accused Ortuanya of tempering with his university documents while the hit was on Nnaji for alleged falsification of his UNN degree certificate, despite an earlier clean bill of health that was given to him by the registrar of the University.

A group, the Joint Civil Society Front (JCSF), Enugu State, in a press conference, stated that the Minister for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, had constituted a panel of investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged certificate tampering scandal.

But all efforts to get the vice chancellor to react to the development failed as he and the university’s public relations unit refused to be engaged on the matter.

The civil society group, however, insists that Ortuanya must step down from his position as the ex-minister Nnaji did, to allow for a fair and unfettered investigation by Federal Ministry of Education Investigative Panel Of Inquiry.

Coordinator of JSCF, Vincent Ani, said the heat is on Ortuanya because he personally released the academic records of Nnaji, asserting that Nnaji did not graduate from the UNN, after tampering with Nnaji’s academic records and therefore claimed that the former minister did not graduate from the institution.

“This action bypassed the Registrar, the statutory custodian of academic records. This action has raised immediate concerns about the motive behind the action of the Vice Chancellor, who suddenly performed a statutory responsibility of the registrar.

“This singular action from the Vice Chancellor, Prof Simon Ortuanya, is a strong sign of institutional malaise and a politically motivated bias with an undertone geared towards maligning the person of Chief Uche Nnaji.”

The group commend the Minister for Education Minister for setting up the investigative panel, but insisted that the principle of impartiality requires that any individual whose actions are the subject of an inquiry should be suspended while the investigation is ongoing.

“This will prevent interference, intimidation, destruction of evidence, or manipulation of records by the persons being investigated. The Joint Civil Society Front (JCSF), Enugu State, hereby demands that Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya be suspended while the panel conducts its assignment.

This demand is not only about transparency but about protecting the integrity and reputation of the University of Nigeria — the nation’s flagship institution.

“From the abrupt shift in the UNN’s official position in 2023 on whether Chief Nnaji graduated, to the unexplained disappearance of academic records in 2025, which was previously relied upon by the Registrar.

“This is a dangerous precedent that has unfolded — one that could haunt UNN for generations if not addressed decisively,” the civil society group said.

It noted that Nnaji’s resignation as a Minister of the Federal Republic was not an admission of guilt, but rather a vote for transparency and respect for due process.

“We therefore expect that Prof Simon Ortuanya should do the same willingly, like Uche Nnaji or be suspended by the Federal Ministry of Education so that the investigative panel should do their job smoothly without let or hindrance.”