UNESCO urges stakeholders to combat climate change misinformation

By Favour Ulebor

In a bid to tackle misinformation on climate change, UNESCO has called on media, civil society, and other stakeholders to collaborate in promoting accurate and reliable information.

Jean Paul Ngome Abiaga, UNESCO Abuja Head of Office and Representative, emphasized in a statement on Sunday that responsible and factual reporting is essential to shaping public understanding and supporting effective climate action. He made the remarks at the opening of a two-day workshop on the digital transformation of the climate change information ecosystem.

Represented by Yachat Nuhu, Ngome Abiaga warned that false climate claims delay policy decisions, weaken trust in scientific evidence, and increase the vulnerability of communities already under environmental pressure. He noted that misinformation often spreads faster than facts, with real-world consequences for people facing environmental and economic challenges.

Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun, National Information Officer of the UN Information Centre, highlighted that climate myths have become a major barrier to global efforts to address environmental issues. He stressed that misconceptions arise from distorted scientific data and the rapid spread of false narratives online, misleading the public and influencing policy choices.

Dr. Samuel Babatunde of SBZ Development Ltd underscored the importance of climate education in building resilient communities, noting that increased awareness strengthens food systems, reduces emissions, and improves preparedness for climate-related events.

Public health consultant Dr. Olumayomikun Soremekun highlighted the health risks associated with climate change, including heat-related illnesses, worsening air quality, shifts in disease patterns, and threats to food and water safety.

Earlier, Professor Jide Jimoh, Chairman of the Media Association of Nigeria (MAIN), said the workshop aims to bridge the gap between scientific understanding and community perceptions shaped by cultural beliefs and myths. He stressed that fostering dialogue and promoting culturally grounded climate literacy will help communities better understand and respond to climate impacts.