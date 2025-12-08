UN Women spotlights Nigeria’s youngest lawmaker, Rukayat Shittu

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

UN Women has spotlighted Nigeria’s youngest lawmaker, Rukayat Shittu, as a global emerging leader following her standout participation at the high-level “Showcasing UN Women’s Transformative Results” event in Abuja.

The recognition occurred during the official mission of the UN Women Deputy Executive Director, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, to Nigeria.

Shittu, a member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, was selected to share her political journey as Nigeria’s youngest female parliamentarian, outlining her achievements, challenges, and vision for inclusive governance.

Speaking at the event, Shittu said Kwara State has developed a sustainable and replicable model for women’s empowerment, urging UN Women to deepen support for the state’s framework and help scale it nationally.

She noted that civic groups such as Kwara Must Change, which have consistently championed grassroots advocacy and women’s political inclusion, have already built working models that deserve formal partnership and institutional backing.

Commending her performance, Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda described Shittu as “not just a beneficiary, but a leader.”

“Your confidence, clarity and vision are admirable. You are not a beneficiary of UN Women, you are a leader,” she said.

UN Women noted that Shittu’s participation reflects growing global confidence in youth-driven, women-powered leadership emerging from Africa.

“This recognition goes beyond me. It belongs to every young woman daring to lead and refusing to be silent,” Shittu said.

The event aligned with Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the UN Women Strategic Plan (2023–2027).