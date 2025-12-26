U.S. airstrike in Sokoto records no casualty – Police, Base 15 EOD Commandant

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Authorities in Sokoto have confirmed that no casualties were recorded following a U.S. airstrike in Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area.

Muhammed Augie, the police area commander overseeing Tambuwal LGA, was present at the scene but declined to comment directly on the bombing.

He, however, urged the traditional ruler of Jabo, Alhaji Abubakar Jabo, to advise residents against visiting the site or handling fragments and debris from the explosion.

Reports indicate that several fragments were collected by locals, many of whom are struggling with poverty and the state’s economic downturn.

Hassan Jatau, Commandant of Base 15 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) in Sokoto, which cordoned off the area, stressed the importance of public sensitization to prevent injuries from unexploded ordnance. He said, “We were very lucky there is no casualty, and no one was hurt as a result of the bombing episode.”

As of the time of reporting, the Sokoto State Government had not issued an official statement regarding the incident. However, Deputy Governor Engineer Idris Mohammed Gobir was reportedly scheduled to visit the area and provide comments.

The airstrike did not cause any damage to nearby residential buildings, although authorities continue to monitor the area to ensure the safety of residents.

The police and military have called for vigilance and compliance with safety guidelines to prevent injuries from bomb fragments or secondary explosions.