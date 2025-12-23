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December 23, 2025

Turkish official says plane reported electrical failure before crash

Turkish official says plane reported electrical failure before crash

A private jet carrying the head of Libya’s armed forces requested emergency landing because of electrical failure before it crashed Tuesday, a senior Turkish official said.

“A private jet carrying Libyan Chief of General Staff Mohammed al-Haddad, four members of his entourage and three crew members reported an emergency to the air traffic control centre due to an electrical failure, asking for an emergency landing,” Burhanettin Duran, head of the presidency’s communications directorate, said on X.

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