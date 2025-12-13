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December 13, 2025

Trump vows to ‘retaliate’ after IS attack kills US troops in Syria

Trump vows to ‘retaliate’ after IS attack kills US troops in Syria

US President Donald Trump


President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States would retaliate after two US troops and a civilian interpreter were killed in central Syria by an alleged Islamic State (IS) militant.

“We will retaliate,” Trump told reporters outside the White House, adding just afterwards on his Truth Social platform that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was “extremely angry and disturbed by this attack.”

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