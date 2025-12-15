Trump ‘more than happy’ with our refinery – Dangote

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President of Dangote Refinery, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has dismissed claims that United States President Donald Trump is unhappy with the establishment of the $20 billion Dangote Refinery, describing such reports as unfounded.

Dangote spoke amid social media claims linking Trump’s recent comments about possible military action against terrorists targeting Christians in Nigeria to the operations of Africa’s largest refinery. The speculation suggested that the refinery’s emergence had angered the US president.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, Dangote said the United States remains one of the refinery’s major crude oil suppliers, insisting there is no basis for claims of hostility.

“The US has been one of our major suppliers of crude, which is why when someone says Trump is not happy with our refinery, it’s not true,” he said.

“Trump is more than happy with our refinery, because on average for a year, we do not buy more than 100 million barrels from the US.”

Dangote also highlighted the refinery’s impact on Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, noting that Nigerians now have access to high-quality, locally refined petrol at more competitive prices. He said consumers can choose between cheaper local fuel and more expensive imported blended products.

According to him, the availability of locally refined petrol could force fuel importers to absorb losses while consumers benefit from lower prices, improved fuel quality and reduced dependence on imported premium motor spirit.