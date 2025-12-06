Troops rescue 14 kidnapped victims in Enugu–Benue border forest

FILE IMAGE

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation UDO KA (OPUK) have rescued 14 kidnapped persons during a clearance operation at Orokam Forest, bordering the Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State and Ogbadigbo in Benue.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the victims were abducted while returning from a burial over the weekend.

He said the victims were freed on Friday after troops and a vigilance group’s personnel stormed the hideout, acting on credible intelligence.

The source revealed that the kidnappers opened fire as the team approached but were overpowered by the superior firepower of the troops, forcing them to flee and abandon their captives.

He said preliminary findings showed that the victims were taken from two communities, Ezimo Agu in Udenu LGA of Enugu State and Orokam in Ogbadigbo LGA of Benue, and were held in different locations within the thick forest.

According to him, the rescued victims have been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Udenu Division, for profiling and reunification with their families.

The source said the troops had intensified patrols in the general area to deny criminals freedom of action.

He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian army to sustain the tempo of operation across all the country to continue to safeguard the citizens. (NAN)