Troops rescue 14 kidnap victims in Enugu – Benue border forest 

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA —Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation UDO KA have rescued 14 kidnapped victims during a clearance operation in Orokam Forest, Benue State, which shares common border with Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A reliable military source told journalists on Saturday that the victims were abducted over the weekend while returning from a burial.

According to the source, the captives were freed on Friday after soldiers, working with members of a local vigilance group, stormed the bandits’ hideout following actionable intelligence.

The source said the kidnappers opened fire as the troops advanced but were swiftly overwhelmed by the soldiers’ superior firepower, forcing the criminals to flee and abandon the victims.

Preliminary investigations, the source added, revealed that the abductees were seized from two different communities of Ezimo Agu in Udenu LGA of Enugu State and Orokam in Ogbadigbo LGA of Benue State and were being held in dispersed clusters across the dense forest.

The rescued individuals have since been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Udenu Division, for proper profiling and eventual reunification with their families.

Confirming the incident in a weekend statement, the Army spokesperson, Lt Col Appolonia Anele, said the rescue was conducted along the Orokam Forest corridor linking Udenu and Ogbadigbo LGAs.

She reiterated that the victims were abducted while returning from a burial which held at multiple locations.

Anele affirmed that all those rescued have been formally handed over to the police for further action.

Lt Col Anele further assured that troops would sustain aggressive battlespace dominance across the region, emphasizing the Nigerian Army’s firm commitment to neutralising threats and ensuring lasting peace and security in the South East.