Troops rescue 14 kidnap victims in Enugu–Benue border forest

By Alumona Ukwueze

NSUKKA — Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation UDO KA have rescued 14 kidnapped victims during a clearance operation in Orokam Forest, Benue State, along the border with Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

A military source disclosed on Saturday that the victims were abducted over the weekend while returning from a burial ceremony.

According to the source, the captives were freed on Friday when soldiers, working with members of a local vigilance group, raided the kidnappers’ hideout based on actionable intelligence.

The source revealed that the kidnappers opened fire as troops advanced, but were overpowered by superior firepower, forcing them to flee and abandon the victims.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victims were abducted from communities in Ezimo Agu, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, and Orokam in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State. They were reportedly held in separate locations within the dense forest.

The rescued victims have since been handed over to the Divisional Police Officer, Udenu Division, for proper documentation and reunification with their families.

Confirming the incident, the Army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anele, said the operation took place along the Orokam Forest corridor linking Udenu and Ogbadigbo council areas.

She added that the victims were kidnapped while returning from burial ceremonies held at different locations.

Lt. Col. Anele assured that the Nigerian Army would sustain aggressive operations in the area, reiterating the commitment of the military to neutralise threats and ensure lasting peace and security in the South-East.