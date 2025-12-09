Troops neutralise 18 terrorists, rescue 14 victims, apprehend 47 suspects nationwide  – Army

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The Nigerian Army troops deployed across various theatres of operation have, in the last 48 hours, neutralised about 18 terrorists, rescued 14 kidnapped victims and apprehended 47 suspects in intensified offensives.

A credible source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the operations also led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, livestock, vehicles, motorcycles and other logistics.

The source said the troops of the 135 Special Forces Battalion in the North-East repelled an ISWAP/JAS attack around Dutsen Nonu in Biu Local Government Area on the morning of Saturday.

He said the troops engaged the terrorists and neutralised 15 terrorists through ground and air interdiction as well as destroyed two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) in the encounter.

The source said the troops also apprehended two ISWAP/JAS logistics suppliers in the Customs General area in Maiduguri with nails suspected for IED fabrication, terrorists’ clothing materials, nets, insecticides and shovels.

He said that preliminary investigation confirmed their links to the terror network, and they were handed over to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade.

In the North-West, the source said the troops of Operation FANSAN Yamma intervened in a communal clash in the Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa within the period.

He added that troops also intercepted terrorists in Zamfara and Kebbi, rescuing injured civilians and recovering a motorcycle.

“In the Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops and hunters apprehended a suspected kidnapper at Godogodo village.

“Under Operation Peace Shield, troops recovered 110 cows and 46 sheep after dislodging violent extremists in Wase LGA, Plateau, with efforts ongoing to identify the rightful owners.

“Troops also intercepted 11 migrants from the Republic of Niger travelling without valid documents in the Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River and handed them over to the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Meanwhile, in Edo, troops of 195 Battalion on Operation WABAIZIGAN arrested 33 suspected Aiye cult members during a snap check along Avielle Road in Etsako West Local Government Area.

“They were intercepted in two Toyota Sienna buses and a Lexus RX350 at about 6:50 am on Saturday.

“Items recovered included three pump-action guns, nine cartridges, cutlasses, 35 mobile phones, power banks, a WiFi device, two motorcycles and face masks.

“The suspects reportedly confessed to returning from an initiation ceremony in Agbede Forest,” he said.

In Taraba, the source said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued two victims after a kidnap incident in Amadu town, Kurmi Local Government Area, adding that two victims escaped from their abductors, while efforts were on to rescue the remaining two.

The military source reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian army to sustain the tempo of operation across the country to continue to safeguard the citizens. (NAN)