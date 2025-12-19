Troops kill commander, terrorists in Mandara Mountains, foil Bitta infiltration

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Maiduguri— Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, OPHK, have thwarted an early-morning attempt by terrorists from the Mandara Mountains to infiltrate Bitta, killing a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP commander and several insurgents, in a major blow to their operational capability.

A military source, who spoke anonymously, revealed that the encounter occurred at about 0030 hours on 18 December 2025, with troops using advanced surveillance to detect the terrorists’ advance.

“Exercising tactical restraint, our forces allowed the terrorists to enter an effective engagement range before unleashing coordinated fire. Several insurgents, including a top commander and his cameraman, were neutralised,” the source said.

As surviving terrorists attempted to retreat, follow-on air strikes decimated their escape routes. Troops recovered significant equipment, including AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns, bandoliers, radios, magazines, mobile phones, motorcycles, bicycles, and a camcorder. Blood trails and shallow graves indicated additional casualties.

“The morale and fighting efficiency of our troops remain high as operations continue to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure community safety,” the source added.