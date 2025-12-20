Troops intercept ISWAP logistical consignment, recover vehicles, cash in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Barely 24 hours when Troops of the Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) had decimated scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who attempted to wreck havoc in Bitta village of Gwoza local government area of Borno state, Troops of Sector 2 working in close coordination with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have successfully intercepted two pick-up vans conveying logistics supplies suspected to be intended for Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the State.

The operation, according to reliable information obtained from a credible military Source on Saturday, was conducted following credible human intelligence (HUMINT), which alerted the headquarters of OPHK on the movement of the items from Dapchi in Yobe State towards Magumeri general area of Borno State.

“Acting promptly on the intelligence, troops deployed tactically and intercepted the vehicles along the identified route.

” Items recovered during the operation include two civilian vehicles, 31 spare tyres, 23 spare rims, two bicycles, 12 ignition key starters, three alternators, two bags of flour, one mattress, five bags of charcoal, 34 tubers of yam, two blankets, two nylons of garri, assorted adult and children clothing, one power bank, six mobile phones, and some cash of different denomination.

“The drivers conveying the items, along with the recovered materials, are currently in military custody for further interrogation to determine the extent of their involvement and to support ongoing counter-terrorism investigations.

“This successful interception underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations and the sustained collaboration between troops and local security partners in disrupting terrorist logistics networks”. The Source revealed.

He added that the Troops of OPHK remain resolute in their commitment to denying terrorists freedom of movement, cutting off their supply chains, and ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding citizens across the North-East.