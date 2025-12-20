Troops arrest suspected gunrunner, recover arms in Plateau 

Troops of Joint Task Force Operation-Enduring Peace (JTF-OPEP), have arrested a suspected gun runner at Mairana community of Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau.

Maj. Samson Zhakom, the Media Officer of the operation disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

Zhakom said that the operation, held on Friday, followed a credible intelligence report.

“Troops in collaboration with an intelligence agency tactical team, acting on credible intelligence, established a snap checkpoint at Mairana in Mangu LGA.

“During the operation, a person was intercepted in possession of two boxes of ammunition containing 1,400 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

“The suspect has been arrested, while the recovered items are currently in custody pending further investigation.

“Troops are also conducting follow-up operations to apprehend other members of the criminal syndicate,” he said

Zhakom said that the troops also raided a hideout of suspected criminals at Gwender community in Bokkos LGA and recovered a fabricated AK-47 rifle, pistol and many rounds of ammunition of different calibre.

The media officer called on residents of the state to support the security agencies in their bid towards ensuring a peaceful Plateau