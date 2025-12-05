Tributes as Tinubu, Akpabio, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, others bid Segun Awolowo farewell

Mr. Olusegun Awolowo

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun, led dignitaries to pay last respect to the late Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo, at the funeral service in Lagos on Friday.

Other dignitaries at the funeral of the grandson of the late sage and former Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, were former Senate President Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin; former Governors James Ibori (Delta), Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), and Gbenga Daniel (Ogun); current and former public office holders; and other eminent Nigerians.

The service was held at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, and was presided over by the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria, Rt. Revd Ifedola Okupevi.

Speaking at the event attended by many Anglican Bishops and Priests, traditional and religious leaders, politicians, captains of industry, entrepreneurs, as well as family, friends and associates of the deceased, Tinubu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Femi Gbajabiamila said the late Olusegun Awolowo served Nigeria with exceptional passion and unending dedication.

He said, “Segun served Nigeria with an exceptional passion and unending dedication. From his earliest days as a Special Assistant to the President, through his distinguished tenure as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, he pursued his objectives with discipline and purpose, achieving real success for our country.

“His latter service as Secretary of the National Committee for the African Continental Free Trade Area underscored his belief in a future for Nigeria, and Africa built on trade, collaboration and shared prosperity.

“He was a family man, a kind and gentle man who spoke to people’s hearts just as well as he did to their minds.”

Vanguard News