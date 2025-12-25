Tragedy as 2 Kano lawmakers die within an hour

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Tragedy struck the Kano State House of Assembly, yesteerday with the sudden deaths of two lawmakers: Aminu Sa’ad, representing Ungogo Constituency, and Sarki Aliyu Daneji, representing Kano Municipal Constituency, within an hour of each other.

The news of Sa’ad’s death broke first, and barely an hour later, Daneji’s death was also confirmed.

Sanusi Bature, spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, confirmed the incident in a post on his verified Facebook account, stating: “From Allah we come and to Him we shall return. Sarki Aliyu Daneji, member representing Kano Municipal at Kano State House of Assembly, died today an hour after the death of his counterpart.”

The causes of their deaths were not immediately known at press.