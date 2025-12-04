Top 10 goal scorers in AFCON history

Drogba

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is home to several lethal goal scorers whose goal tallies have risen to the top of the charts.

From Ivory Coast to Nigeria to Egypt, the AFCON has not only produced several remarkable moments but also quite a couple of goal scorers who have reached legendary status because of the number of goals that they have scored for their countries.

Below are the top ten (10) goal scorers in AFCON history:

Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) – 18 goals

A powerhouse forward known for his sharp movement and ruthless finishing, Eto’o remains the AFCON’s all-time leading scorer. He consistently delivered for Cameroon across multiple tournaments, combining pace, technique and leadership to decisive effect.

Laurent Pokou (Ivory Coast) – 14 goals

A legend of Ivorian football, Pokou dominated AFCON in the late 1960s and early 1970s. His hallmark was clinical penalty-box instinct, and he famously scored five goals in a single AFCON match; an achievement that sealed his reputation as a natural-born scorer.

Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) – 13 goals

Nigeria’s iconic No. 9 and first-ever African Footballer of the Year, Yekini was known for his strength, powerful shot, and emotional passion for the game. His AFCON goals were crucial in cementing the Super Eagles’ status as a continental force in the early ’90s.

Rashidi Yekini celebrating scoring Nigeria’s first World Cup goal in 1994.

Hassan El-Shazly (Egypt) – 12 goals

An early star of Egyptian football, El-Shazly built his legacy on precision finishing and long-range shooting. He was a key figure in the formative years of AFCON and maintained a scoring efficiency that outlived his era.

Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) – 11 goals

More than just a physical striker, Drogba was a leader who delivered under pressure. Although he never won AFCON as a player, his goals, hold-up play, and competitive spirit helped elevate Ivory Coast into a perennial title contender.

Hossam Hassan (Egypt) – 11 goals

Egypt’s all-time top scorer across all competitions, Hassan thrived on determination and intelligent positioning. His longevity made him a feared presence in AFCON tournaments well into his thirties, showcasing uncommon consistency.

Patrick Mboma (Cameroon) – 11 goals

A powerful forward with a flair for spectacular goals, Mboma combined athleticism with creativity. He played a pivotal role in Cameroon’s turn-of-the-century success, often delivering in crucial knockout games.

Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia) – 10 goals

A technically gifted attacker, Bwalya was known for his elegance on the ball and his dead-ball mastery. His leadership after the 1993 Zambian air disaster became part of his legend, guiding a rebuilt national team with distinction.

Santos (Congo) – 10 goals

A dangerous finisher for the Congolese national team, Santos made his mark with sharp reactions in the box and a knack for scoring in tight games. His contributions were essential during Congo’s competitive periods in African football.

Joël Tiéhi (Ivory Coast) – 10 goals

A reliable and composed striker, Tiéhi brought finesse and timing to the Ivorian attack. He was known for his clever movement and ability to convert half-chances, making him one of the country’s dependable AFCON goal scorers.

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