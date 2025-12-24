Top 10 countries with best public transportation

Dubai metro

By Enitan Abdultawab

A few nations stand out for having excellent public transportation systems thanks to careful planning, cutting-edge technology and steady funding.

Even in their busiest urban areas, these countries have developed dependable, reasonably priced, accessible and integrated transportation systems that make commuting easy.

Below are the top 10 countries widely recognised for having some of the best public transport systems globally.

1. Japan

Many people consider Japan’s public transportation system to be the best in the world, particularly in major cities like Tokyo. In Tokyo alone, there is a roughly 200-kilometre train network that is quick, spotless and extremely well-organised. Even first-time tourists find it manageable with numbered stations, colour-coded routes, and trains that operate nearly to the minute.

The system’s dependability makes it essential in one of the most densely populated nations in the world, even though rush hours can be somewhat demanding.

2. South Korea

Public transit in Seoul is remarkably clean, economical and effective. Despite carrying billions of people every year, the subway system is nevertheless extremely reliable and well-maintained. Stations are immaculate, trains arrive regularly and navigation is made simple by computerised displays. The subway is still the quickest and most efficient method to get around the city, despite the tremendous overhead traffic.

3. Germany

Berlin serves as an example of how Germany’s transportation system blends efficiency and cultural flair. Passengers may travel across the city with a single ticket due to the tight integration of the U-Bahn, S-Bahn, trams and buses. Despite strict ticketing regulations, the system is one of the most reputable forms of public transportation in Europe since it is dependable, frequent and easily accessible.

4. France

Paris is the greatest place to witness France’s stellar reputation for public transportation. The city has one of the most extensive systems in Europe, with more than 300 stations spread across several metro lines. Despite its vastness, the metro is surprisingly simple to use, reasonably priced and able to transport people practically anywhere in a matter of minutes, frequently with breathtaking views of the city.

5. China

Shanghai demonstrates China’s dominance in scale. The nation’s public transportation system consists of buses, ferries, high-speed maglev trains and the longest metro network in the world. The system is nonetheless reasonably priced and well-connected despite its size, which makes living in megacities much easier than anticipated.

6. Singapore

The effectiveness and urban design of Singapore’s public transportation system are frequently commended. Clean, secure and easily connected are the MRT, buses and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. In Singapore, commuting is easy, predictable and generally stress-free thanks to stringent laws and cutting-edge technology.

7. Spain

Spain’s strength lies in cities like Madrid, where metro lines, commuter rails and buses work together effortlessly. Public transport is safe, expansive and affordable, allowing commuters to cross the city in record time. For a capital city of millions, the speed and cost-effectiveness of Madrid’s system stand out.

8. Taiwan

Taiwan, particularly Taipei, boasts a futuristic and user-friendly transport system. The MRT connects the city efficiently, with English signage, colour-coded routes and modern stations. Cleanliness, punctuality and simplicity make it especially welcoming for foreigners while remaining reliable for locals.

9. United Arab Emirates

Particularly in Dubai, the UAE provides a distinctive variety of transportation choices. The nation’s modern perspective is reflected in the system, which includes autonomous metro trains, trams, buses, monorails and even water taxis. Dubai’s metro is still among the most developed in the Middle East, despite being relatively new in comparison to other cities on this list.

10. Mexico

Mexico’s public transport shines in Mexico City, home to the largest metro system in Latin America. With metros, bus rapid transit lines and cable cars serving over 20 million people, the system is extensive and remarkably affordable. It plays a crucial role in reducing congestion in one of the world’s largest urban populations.

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