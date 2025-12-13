To fathers everywhere. . ., by Stephanie Shaakaa

Photo: people.com

For many adults, the answer is tangled. Some feel resentment. Some feel nothing. Some feel love, but from a distance. For so many, a father is remembered more as authority than affection. Present in structure, absent in spirit.

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Fathers are often the commanders of the home. Respected, needed, yet emotionally out of reach. Many of these men are not lonely today because they were bad. They are lonely because they lived at the center of the house but on the outskirts of their children’s hearts.

They provided money but not presence. They built houses but not bonds. They raised children who never truly knew them. Everything passed through their wives because the children were afraid to approach them directly.

So when those children grow up, start families and build their own worlds, they naturally lean toward the parent who felt like home, not the parent who felt like a principal. There are homes where the moment the father’s car enters the compound, the atmosphere shifts. Voices drop. Laughter dies. Feet scatter. Presence shapes memory. Presence shapes loyalty. Presence shapes love.

Many good men loved their families through sacrifice, but never through softness. Yet presence is the true insurance for old age. Not polygamy. Not side attachments. Not the belief that children will simply “know” you cared. If you were not emotionally there when they were small, they will not be emotionally there when you are old. Children do not repay money. They repay connection.

It is not wickedness. It is memory. It is emotion. This is the quiet truth behind the loneliness of many old men today. Not evil. Just distance.

I have seen this play out in the life of a friend. A scholar. A husband. A father. A man who gave everything except himself. And now, in the quiet of his living room, he watches his sacrifices echo back to him without footsteps. Technology cannot replace presence. Calls and texts cannot replace a Saturday spent together. Sacrifice without closeness leaves a man with a life full of effort but empty of warmth.

And this is why I never take my own father for granted. I grew up a daddy’s girl. I know what it means to have a father who is strong but gentle. A man who provides but also stays. A man who builds and also listens. A man who protects and still allows space to breathe. That balance is rare. That balance is a blessing.

So to fathers everywhere, show up. Not only as the provider. Not only as authority. Not only as the man who pays the bills. Be the father who laughs, who listens, who corrects with love, who apologizes when necessary, who is involved enough for his children to say, “He was there. Not just in the house, but in my life.”

Have a stake in your children’s world. Do not hand over everything to their mother. Some women, out of anger or insecurity, can erase you from the story. Let your children see you. Let them feel you. Let them know what you do. It is not a competition. But sometimes, it is what it is.

The deep connection mothers have with their children did not fall from heaven. It is time. It is touch. It is presence. It is the hundred small moments that fathers often outsource. Children bond with who stays, not who speaks the loudest.

May more men learn this balance before the house grows quiet. Before the kitchen echoes with the sound of one plate. Before the sacrifices of decades become stories told in past tense. Fathers are not perfect and will never be. But presence steady, gentle, committed presence is the only gift that survives time.

In the end, every child wants the same thing. To be held. To be seen. To be loved. Childhood never leaves us. It follows us through adulthood as the mirror we cannot break. Some wounds never heal completely. They simply learn how to breathe. And what we endured as children is the story we spend adulthood trying to rewrite.

If parents understood the weight of silence, they would speak with more care. If they understood the power of love, they would give it with more intention. Nothing shapes a human being more than the home that raised them. The world would be softer if adults paused long enough to remember the child they once were.

May every child find the love they deserve.

May every adult heal the child they used to be.

Because we are all someone’s unfinished story, and the ending is still ours to write.

And this is why love should never be taken for granted. Not everyone grew up with it. Not everyone survived the lack of it.

Vanguard News