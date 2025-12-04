Tinubu swears in General Musa as Defence Minister

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu bas sworn-in the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa as the Minister of Defence.

Recall that the occupant of that position, Mohammed Badaru had on Monday resigned as the Minister of Defence.

The former Jigawa State governor’s resignation came on the heels of worsening security situation in the country.

President Tinubu immediately after accepting the resignation, nominated and sent the name of the immediate past CDS, General Musa to the National Assembly for clearance and confirmation.

He appeared before the Senate on Wednesday and after being drilled by the senators on security matters, he was cleared and confirmed.

President Tinubu at the brief but solemn ceremony, charged the new minister to bring his extensive operational experience, strategic depth, and institutional knowledge of the Armed Forces to bear in strengthening Nigeria’s defence posture.

The President emphasised that the defence ministry under Musa’s leadership must prioritise synergy among the services, accelerate reforms, and sustain momentum in ongoing joint operations.

He also stressed the importance of procurement transparency, improved welfare for personnel, and deeper inter-agency cooperation.

Musa, who until June served as Nigeria’s 18th Chief of Defence Staff, is widely regarded as one of the most experienced officers of his generation, having commanded counterterrorism operations in the North-East and provided strategic oversight for nationwide military engagements.

He pledged total commitment to the President’s vision for a safer and more stable Nigeria, assuring that he would work tirelessly to enhance operational efficiency, modernise defence capabilities and strengthen partnerships with regional and international allies.

“We will not relent. We will sustain the pressure on the enemies of the state and ensure that peace returns to every community,” he said, promising to prioritise troop morale, intelligence-led operations and collaboration with local communities.

Shortly after the induction, senior government officials, including the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; service chiefs; and members of the Federal Executive Council, congratulated the new minister, expressing confidence that his appointment signals a new chapter in Nigeria’s security management.

He is expected to hold inaugural briefings with service chiefs and top ministry officials in the coming days as he begins the task of reshaping Nigeria’s defence priorities for the years ahead.