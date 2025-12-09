Tinubu remains steadfast in tackling security challenges – Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu has remained steadfast in tackling security challenges across the country.

Shettima stated this on Tuesday, when participants in the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 18 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The participants, led by the NISS Commandant, Mr Joseph Odama, and representatives of the 78 participants, were at the Presidential Villa to present the executive brief of their end-of-course report to the Vice-President.

Shettima received the report on behalf of President Tinubu, saying the President is acting quickly and decisively to address the concerns frontally.

According to him, the Tinubu administration is determined to support the security establishment in Nigeria and beyond to discharge its responsibilities to the nation.

On the significance of the programme, the Vice-President said he was impressed by the composition of EIMC 18.

Shettima stated, “The security of Africa is a collective responsibility of all stakeholders, given the peculiarity of the situation.

” President Tinubu is working around the clock to address concerns in the security sector. It is absolutely essential that we fuse as one to address these issues, and all hands must be on deck to salvage the situation.”

Earlier, Odama told the vice-president that the 18th edition of the flagship programme, EMIC 18, commenced on February 19.

He pointed out that it had been a ten-month journey of intense intellectual discovery, strategic broadening and unparalleled professional fellowship.

He added that this year’s team comprised 78 distinguished participants, including Deputy Directors and above.

Odama said they were meticulously drawn from the military, paramilitary, law enforcement agencies, and strategic ministries, Departments, and Agencies of both federal and state governments.

He added, “In significant testament to our pan-African mandate, we were privileged to host five African countries, which had earlier been mentioned.

“With the graduation of the AIMC 18, the institute has proudly graduated 1,130 strategic leaders.

” These are men and women who have been rigorously equipped to think critically and act decisively, as well as proffer innovative solutions to the most complex security and developmental challenges facing our nation and the continent at large.”

The commandant expressed the institute’s deepest appreciation to President Tinubu and the Vice-President for their visionary and pragmatic leadership.

He said that the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the President’s stewardship, was already yielding tangible progress across Africa.

NAN reports that among the recommendations made by the participants was the formal harmonisation and integration of a country-based security initiative.

It is part of a broad strategy to strengthen the existing legal framework for peace and conflict resolution across Nigeria and Africa.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the report titled “Non-state Actors in Security Management in Africa: Issues, Challenges and Prospects for Peace and Development” by representatives of the EIMC 18 participants.

Vanguard News