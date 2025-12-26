Tinubu not relocating Nigeria’s capital to Lagos – Onoh

By Denis Agbo

The former southeast spokesman to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chairman of forum of former members of Enugu State House of Assembly, Denge. Josef Onoh, has refuted the allegation that President Bola Tinubu was relocating Nigeria’s capital to Lagos state.

One Mohammed Bello Doka has in an opinion article presented a narrative of regional favoritism and “stealth” relocation of Nigeria’s capital through administrative and budgetary decisions.

But Onoh in a statement made available from Paris France, said that while concerns about equitable development are valid in a federation, the claims by Doka were overstated, selective, and misrepresent.

Onoh further said that ordinarily he won’t respond to such but was compelled to do so out of respect and painful reality that such narratives were

Onoh said it was more painful that the wrong narrative was reposted and promoted by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai whom he said he has high respect for despite negative perceptions that surrounds him.

Onoh also said that it was more painful that the over packed media handlers of President Tinubu have failed in positively defending and promoting his policies to Nigerians and the world as a whole in a respectful manner expected from the office of a President.

Nevertheless, Onoh said that the allegation of relocation of FAAN headquarters is ludicrous and laughable because FAAN’s corporate headquarters was returned to Lagos in 2024 (its original location for decades) primarily for operational efficiency.

He said that over 60% of Nigeria’s air traffic is handled in Lagos, and the prior move to Abuja (under the previous administration) lacked adequate office space, leading to wasteful duty tour allowances and frequent flights for approvals.

Onoh said, “I personally engaged the Honourable Minister for Aviation during the uproar, over one year ago, and the Honourable Minister Festus Keyamo emphasized cost savings (over ₦450-500 million annually in travel expenses alone) and stakeholder consultations, including unions.

“It’s important to state that FAAN maintains full operational offices in Abuja, and plans exist for modern buildings in both cities. This is an administrative optimization, not a capital shift.”

Onoh countered the claim that CBN has “quietly transferred” key departments to Lagos, shifting real power there, noting that he had in a previous publication responded to same exact false insinuation by Senator Ali Ndume and once again compelled to make clear that In 2024, the CBN relocated specific departments (e.g., Banking Supervision, Financial Policy and Regulation) to its Lagos office as part of a decongestion plan for the overcrowded Abuja headquarters (occupancy exceeded safe capacity by over 50%).

“This involved redistributing 1,533 staff across Abuja, Lagos, and understaffed branches nationwide for safety, efficiency, and better oversight—most commercial banks are headquartered in Lagos. The CBN’s official headquarters remains in Abuja; this is internal restructuring, not a power grab.”

Onoh also clarified the false claim that Bank of Industry (BOI) is “effectively relocating” its headquarters to Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

He admitted to the fact that In December 2025, the Federal Executive Council approved designing and building a new headquarters in Eko Atlantic to support BOI’s expanded mandate in industrial financing, SMEs, and exports.

He noted the fact that BOI already maintains major offices in Lagos (including Marina) and a 12-storey tower in Abuja, clarifying that it is an expansion of infrastructure, not a full relocation from Abuja.

Onoh stated that NPA and NIMASA agencies have been headquartered in Lagos (Apapa/Marina area) since their establishment decades ago, due to Nigeria’s ports being concentrated there. No relocation occurred under the Tinubu administration—this is a historical reality tied to maritime operations, not a new policy.

He praised Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, for his dedication and commitment to ensuring the delivery of the 700km highway which connects nine coastal states (Lagos through Cross River), boosting tourism, trade, and regional integration nationwide.

“Recent cost clarifications peg it at around ₦7.5 billion per km for standard sections (concrete pavement in challenging terrain). The ten lowest state budgets (combined ~₦4.2 trillion, seven northern) reflect state-level fiscal capacities, not federal neglect.

“The Tinubu administration under the supervision of Engr. Dave Umahi, the Honourable Minister for works has prioritized northern infrastructure: – Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road (major dual-carriageway linking North to Abuja); Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway (revived legacy project spanning northern states); Kano-Kongolam and other northern roads flagged off in 2025.

“Others are, Aba-Maiduguri Railway rehabilitation (serving northern states); AKK Gas Pipeline (83% complete) and Kolmani oil exploration in the North. These projects demonstrate balanced federal spending, not southern exclusivity.

“Finally, Abuja remains the constitutional seat of government, decisions cited are pragmatic—driven by efficiency, cost savings, and operational needs—rather than regional bias.

“Infrastructure under Tinubu spans zones: northern roads/rail, eastern connectivity (e.g., 9th Mile-Oturkpo-Makurdi Road) and national projects. Poverty, insecurity, and educational gaps in parts of the North predate this administration and require multifaceted solutions beyond roads, including security operations and social programs.

“Nigeria’s federation thrives on equitable development, but portraying routine administrative efficiencies and multi-state projects as a ‘stealth’ capital move distorts reality and fuels unnecessary division. President Tinubu’s policies aim at national renewal, with evidence of investments across regions. Dialogue on inclusive growth is welcome, but it should be grounded in complete facts, not selective narratives.”